WORLAND – Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member.
The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
More staff members rush in “trying to gain control” of the student, whose name we’ve withheld because he was a minor. Then more staffers join the fray, bringing the tally to eight adults and one teenage student.
The staffers get the student to his feet, restrain his hands and lock him in a secure room. But the video shows the soft cuffs were misapplied, and soon the student, one hand free, is striking the restraint against a security camera.
Washakie County Sheriff’s deputies arrive within minutes and handcuff the student “without issue.” The deputies remove the boy from the cell, sit him in a chair and talk to him about what’s going on.
A month earlier, according to a police report, the school’s staff “advised the Sheriff’s Office they could no longer handle [redacted] because of his disruptive behavior.” The student had repeatedly told authorities that “he did not want to be there anymore and wanted to die.”
His was not an isolated case.
An investigation by WyoFile and the Casper Star-Tribune reveals that violence, reliance on physical restraints and the use of solitary confinement have all become increasingly common in recent years at the Wyoming Boys’ School – the state-run facility near Worland that houses delinquent 12- to 21-year-old boys.
Furthermore, the rapid rise of such troubling conditions has been largely invisible to the public. Citing juvenile privacy laws, the Wyoming Department of Family Services, which oversees the facility, refuses to provide records or other information about the number, nature or resolution of incidents. Likewise, near- and long-term outcomes for kids in the system are not available. WyoFile and the Star-Tribune relied, instead, on external police reports, affidavits and first-person accounts to document the deteriorating conditions.
When asked by Joint Judiciary Committee member Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, at a legislative meeting, DFS Director Korin Schmidt said allegations of abuse or mistreatment at the Boys’ School are handled as Child Protective Services cases, “and then we don’t talk about that. That’s confidential under the statute.” CPS is a component of DFS, meaning the agency investigates the allegations itself, without any external oversight or transparency.
Not even the lawmakers tasked with writing Wyoming’s youth justice laws and funding the Boys’ School have full access to information about the facility’s state of affairs.
During the 2021 interim session, the judiciary committee made juvenile justice its No. 1 priority, but the members did not learn about the uptick in incidents at the Boys’ School. All the committee got was a 10-minute overview of the facility.
“Maybe four years ago, I visited the Boys’ School, and I had lunch there. And I recall having chicken fingers. And I just have to say, it was actually really, really good,” Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, the committee’s co-chair, said following the presentation.
The committee had a sense that things were running smoothly, Provenza said.
Reporters found a different reality when they spoke with boys and their parents, law enforcement, legislators, administrators, experts, and current and former staff members.
Juvenile justice advocates agree that the violence at the Boys’ School could have been prevented with more resources, transparency and oversight.
To Steena, a parent of a child who’s been in the school for nearly a year, there’s a glaring irony in the Boys’ School operating without public scrutiny.
“My son is held accountable for everything he does, but the Boys’ School, DFS, they’re not held accountable for anything they do,” said Steena, who’s going by her first name to protect her son’s identity.
DFS denied WyoFile and the Casper Star-Tribune’s request for incident reports and investigations, citing an obligation to protect the privacy of juveniles in state care. A follow-up request for redacted records – documents with all identifying information removed – was also denied.
“For Wyoming, statutes in the Child Protective Services Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and Public Records Act prevent disclosure of even redacted incident reports from the WBS,” Clint Hanes, public information officer for the Department of Family Services, wrote in an email.
Though Gary Gilmore, former superintendent of the Boys’ School, said 1988 was the last time he could recall a substantiated abuse determination, DFS also denied a request for a tally of allegations and whether they were investigated.
However, police reports associated with the Boys’ School, as well as data on the use of restraints – such as handcuffs and shackles – and seclusions – where a child is held alone in a room with just a mattress and a toilet – helped illustrate a troubling picture.
The police reports revealed that between June 2021 and January 2022, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office received an unprecedented number of calls to the Boys’ School. Incidents ranged from students breaking windows and damaging property to physical altercations. When police arrived, staff told them they were seeing more teens with a level of mental illness that they felt ill-equipped to care for.
The cops saw it, too. One police report questioned whether staff were properly trained to use restraints, the use of which started to rapidly increase in 2018, according to a response to reporters’ records requests. The police reports also mention the use of a secure isolation room for students, a practice that had also been on the rise.
Those trends might have shaped the discussion of lawmakers studying juvenile justice, but that information is not readily available to the public or the Legislature.
“That data is collected. What we haven’t been very good about, though, is really pulling it all together and analyzing it,” Schmidt said.
Now, the Boys’ School is coming off a violent period, a trend that leaders like Schmidt blame on unforeseeable circumstances, such as COVID-19. But longtime staff members say increases in restraints and seclusions, which they saw years before the pandemic, were harbingers of increasingly volatile conditions.
A water tower adorned with “Wyoming Boys’ School” emerges from Washakie County’s expanse of farm fields six miles south of Worland, marking the 40-acre campus. It’s a juvenile detention facility; boys are court-ordered to be there for offenses ranging from violating probation to drug use to sexual abuse – but there are no fences or razor wire to be seen from U.S. Highway 20. The driveway to the sprawling administration building is lined with cottonwoods and aspens. A school built in 2015 and several dorms encircle a well-manicured quad. The facility is staffed to house 60 boys, who are an average age of 16 and who stay an average of eight months, according to Dale Weber, the Boys’ School superintendent.
Capt. Richard Fernandez has been with the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, but it wasn’t until nearly 20 years into his career that he remembers getting called to respond to violence at the Boys’ School.
“In 2021, we saw more calls for service out there,” Fernandez said. “What we started seeing was the Boys’ School was actually having problems with juveniles out there being violent … getting to the point where they were asking for our assistance.”
The sheriff’s office had long served warrants to boys, helped with transports and issued burn permits for the school’s ground maintenance, but calls for assistance when things got out of hand were extremely rare, according to Fernandez and reporters’ analysis of Washakie County Sheriff’s Office records.
Last year was also the first time Fernandez could remember housing students from the Boys’ School in the Washakie County jail. That put an additional burden on staff, Fernandez said, because by law juveniles must be housed separately from adults to ensure their safety.
Despite those efforts, Fernandez said, “adult jails are not designed for juveniles. That’s why the Boys’ School exists.”
As to why the Boys’ School was struggling to fulfill its duty to safely house juveniles, Fernandez wasn’t sure.
“I don’t know if it’s the lack of [staff] training or if it’s the kids. I think it’s a mixture of things,” he said.
“You’re seeing kids that can be more violent,” which Fernandez attributes to a statewide mental health crisis. “In Wyoming, there’s that lack of resources. I think that combines into a perfect storm for this kind of stuff to happen.”Terry Quail, another staff member present, told Oberth that in the three-plus years he’d worked there, he’d been involved in a dozen encounters with students involving restraint tactics.
“WBS had been getting a higher number of students who are in need of mental health and they are ill-equipped to handle them,” Quail told Oberth according to his report.
There is, however, another, higher recourse – the U.S. Department of Justice can investigate and litigate states that fail to protect the civil rights of juvenile offenders because facilities’ policies are insufficient or unenforced, as authorized by the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act of 1997.
As to why there was a spike in incidents requiring support from law enforcement, Schmidt, the DFS director, points to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
According to 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control, “more than a third (37%) of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.”
Schmidt doesn’t deny there’s room for improvement. But she cautions against indicting the Boys’ School based on police reports.
“I’m not sure that you can make an assessment of all staff and all policies based on one incident in any given situation,” she said. “Looking at an isolated incident doesn’t give you an accurate picture of the whole.”
Yet it wasn’t just one incident. There were reports of a student assaulting staff, a student pulling down the sprinkler system and, days before a press tour, a student breaking windows and using the glass to cut himself.
That afternoon, after reporters completed their tour, police responded to the desk flipping incident.
The pandemic-related restrictions likely made things worse, but public records also show an increase in restraints and seclusion starting long before COVID-19.
From 2018 to 2019, the number of mechanical restraint uses – like “handcuffs, leg restraints and/or belly chain” – more than doubled. From there, instances climbed to 58 in 2021, up from a six-year low of 13 in 2017.
Physical restraints – when staff members put their hands on students to subdue them – were used far less often, but saw a similar trajectory: they were not used at all in the 2018 fiscal year and steadily climbed to a high of 10 in 2021.
A restraint chair also saw an increase in use after it was purchased in April 2016. The chair was not used in 2016 or 2017, but that changed in 2018 when it was used once. After that, the use jumped to five times in 2019, eight times in 2020 and 13 in the 2021 fiscal year.
Chemical restraints – injectable medications such as Haldol – are also a part of the school’s toolbox, but they’re used far less often with only one instance in 2018 and one in 2019.
In addition to restraints, the school also employs seclusionary holds, isolating students in a small cinder-block room with only a mattress on the floor and a toilet in the corner.
From 2016 – the farthest date the department said it was able to provide data for – to 2021, seclusionary holds increased nearly 75%, from 27 holds in 2016 to 46 during the 2021 fiscal year.
When a student is put into a seclusionary hold, it is almost always for a minimum of 24 hours. The large majority of holds are between 24 and 72 hours, but in 2020, the number of holds over 72 hours grew.
Fiscal years 2020 and 2021 saw 11 and 15 holds respectively that lasted more than 72 hours.
The department did not provide data on the actual length of holds that exceeded 72 hours, arguing that Wyoming statute precludes it from having to provide data on how long each student was held when it was over 72 hours, as well as any data whatsoever prior to 2016.
There is, however, some indication that conditions are improving at the facility: Both seclusionary holds and restraint instances of all types decreased during the 2022 fiscal year for the first time since 2018.
The Boys’ School is reviewing what led to the uptick in calls to law enforcement, but Schmidt said the combination of COVID and the behaviors of a couple students are likely to blame.
“We’re talking about getting, at any one time, a real difficult student that can come in and whose behavior can disrupt a whole dorm,” she said. “It’s a domino effect.”
Judiciary committee member Provenza said the state can’t detect recurring problems like violent incidents without more information.
“How can we get ahead of that and stop it before it happens again?” she asked.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.