...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging between 99 to 107 with heat
index values near 100.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
MONDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch for Monday has been
cancelled.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible
gusts to 35.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Denver-based Frontier Group's CEO, Barry Biffle, speaks at a May 26 Wolfe Research investor conference. Screenshot from the webcast taken on Saturday
(AP) -- Days ahead of a shareholder vote at Spirit Airlines over a proposed buyout by rival budget carrier Frontier, the vote was postponed for a fourth time in a signal that the deal still lacks support from investors.
Spirit said last Wednesday that the vote on the Frontier Airlines offer would be pushed back from Friday until July 27 so that it can keep talking to Frontier and rival bidder JetBlue Airways.
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said Spirit's board is delaying the ability of Spirit shareholders to vote on his airline's offer.
Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, said it remains committed to the Frontier deal.
Denver-based Frontier's CEO, Barry Biffle, wrote last Sunday that Frontier is “very far” from winning a vote of Spirit shareholders, and he asked for a delay. He added that Frontier has already made its best and final offer, and would waive its right to match if Spirit's board decides to support a sale to JetBlue.
New York City-based JetBlue is offering about $1 billion more, in a several-billion-dollar deal. Spirit's board argues that regulators are more likely to block a JetBlue deal and is advising its shareholders to stick with Frontier.