(AP) -- Days ahead of a shareholder vote at Spirit Airlines over a proposed buyout by rival budget carrier Frontier, the vote was postponed for a fourth time in a signal that the deal still lacks support from investors.

Spirit said last Wednesday that the vote on the Frontier Airlines offer would be pushed back from Friday until July 27 so that it can keep talking to Frontier and rival bidder JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said Spirit's board is delaying the ability of Spirit shareholders to vote on his airline's offer.

Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, said it remains committed to the Frontier deal.

Denver-based Frontier's CEO, Barry Biffle, wrote last Sunday that Frontier is “very far” from winning a vote of Spirit shareholders, and he asked for a delay. He added that Frontier has already made its best and final offer, and would waive its right to match if Spirit's board decides to support a sale to JetBlue.

New York City-based JetBlue is offering about $1 billion more, in a several-billion-dollar deal. Spirit's board argues that regulators are more likely to block a JetBlue deal and is advising its shareholders to stick with Frontier.

