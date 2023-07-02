US-NEWS-SCOTUS-STUDENT-LOANS-BORROWERS-STEPS-GET

Student debt relief activists participate in a rally at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday in Washington, D.C. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court stuck down the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program in Biden v. Nebraska.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS

After months of anxious waiting for the courts to decide whether President Biden could forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt, borrowers finally have their answer: No.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Biden vs. Nebraska won’t make the lives of borrowers any easier. But with debt payments set to resume in two months, you at least have options now that could make the monthly toll more affordable.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus