...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained
with possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Northern Arapahoe Tribe has reported that its water system lost pressure. Screenshot Saturday from its website.
WIND RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION – A water main break has been affecting this reservation in central Wyoming for the last several days.
The Northern Arapahoe Tribe reported Friday that its water system lost pressure due to a pump failure on one well. Another well had continued “pumping, but cannot keep up with the demand of the community. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system.”
A tribal official said Tuesday the water was on its way to being fully restored. As a protective measure, some additional bottled water was still being sought. The extra water may end up being held in reserve, as a backup, in case operations do not quickly resume.
The tribe had said the system breakdown in turn could allow for fecal matter or other such substances to enter the water distribution system: “These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment.” As with situations like this one, the recommendation is that people boil water before using it, in this case for at least three minutes.
The pump “is in the process of being repaired” with financial assistance from the Indian Health Service, according to the tribe. The tribe shares the reservation with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. The Eastern Shoshone’s portion of the reservation does not appear to have been affected, according to Harvey Spoonhunter, a Wind River Reservation emergency contact for the Northern Arapahoe Tribe, of which he is a member.
Only “a portion of the reservation” overall was affected by the water problem, wrote a third-party spokesperson for the Northern Arapaho Business Council, in an email Saturday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“The replacement pumps are expected to be in place on Tuesday,” wrote Matthew Benson on behalf of the Northern Arapaho Business Council. “In the meantime, the Tribe is providing pallets of water for impacted households.”
The pumping operation was indeed on its way back to service Tuesday afternoon, Spoonhunter said that day, fresh off his phone from speaking with local water officials. “Everybody’s getting water,” although it may not yet be fully usable, he said. “They are trying to reach 25 PSI, and once they reach that, everybody’s good.” The current water pressure is about 14 pounds per square inch, the official said.
The problem appeared to have sprang from an incident last Thursday, when someone hit a fire hydrant on the reservation, which in turn “required the water be shut off for a short time,” wrote Robyn Broyles, a public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, in a Tuesday email to the WTE. On Friday, “a water pump went out, which affected the Arapahoe area for a short time as a temporary fix remedied the pump fairly quickly,” Broyles added. The BIA offered to provide water, although the tribe did not request that or other support, the representative wrote.
A tribal official indicated that residents had needed drinkable water, which they had no easy way to obtain now, a local Red Cross official recounted to the WTE. So the Red Cross of Wyoming purchased enough bottled water for about 100 people on the reservation to use for as long as nine days, Cheyenne Disaster Program Manager Melissa Amerman said by phone.
While that water was a help, two entities with tribal operations are seeking additional water, Spoonhunter said by phone Tuesday. He said the Northern Arapahoe water and sewer authority wanted bottled water: “They are requesting for one pallet, just to be on the same side.”
Additionally, the tribal official said, the Wyoming Department of Family Services was seeking about 30 cases. It could distribute that to clients who live in the affected area.
DFS did not comment.
