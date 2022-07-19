Water warning

The Northern Arapahoe Tribe has reported that its water system lost pressure. Screenshot Saturday from its website.

WIND RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION – A water main break has been affecting this reservation in central Wyoming for the last several days.

The Northern Arapahoe Tribe reported Friday that its water system lost pressure due to a pump failure on one well. Another well had continued “pumping, but cannot keep up with the demand of the community. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system.”

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus