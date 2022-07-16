WIND RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION – A water main break is affecting this reservation in central Wyoming.
The Northern Arapahoe Tribe reported that its water system lost pressure due to a pump failure on one well. Another well had continued "pumping, but cannot keep up with the demand of the community. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system."
The tribe said this, in turn, can allow for fecal matter or other such substances to enter the water distribution system: "These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment." As with situations like this one, the recommendation is that people boil water before using it, in this case for at least three minutes.
The pump "is in the process of being repaired" with financial assistance from the Indian Health Service, according to the tribe. The tribe shares the reservation with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, though it is unclear if both tribes were affected.
Only "a portion of the reservation" overall was affected by the water problem, wrote a third-party spokesperson for the Northern Arapaho Business Council, in an email Saturday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Tribal, federal and other officials were not immediately available over the weekend.
"The replacement pumps are expected to be in place on Tuesday," wrote Matthew Benson on behalf of the Northern Arapaho Business Council. "In the meantime, the Tribe is providing pallets of water for impacted households."
Another tribal official indicated that residents needed drinkable water, which they had no easy way to obtain now, a local Red Cross official recounted to the WTE. So the Red Cross of Wyoming purchased enough bottled water for about 100 people on the reservation to use for as long as nine days, Cheyenne Disaster Program Manager Melissa Amerman said by phone.