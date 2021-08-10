Eviction freeze covers Wyoming
CASPER (WNE) — Nearly all Wyoming counties fall under the eviction moratorium extension enacted last week.
The extension covers counties with substantial or high-level community transmission of COVID-19. In Wyoming, that includes all counties but Hot Springs, which has moderate levels of transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker.
Washakie County is experiencing substantial spread of the virus. The remaining 21 counties all have high levels, the CDC tracker shows.
The number of counties that qualify for the moratorium could change over time along with transmission rates, said Rachel Girt, a spokeswoman for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The CDC issued a new eviction ban Tuesday. The latest moratorium does not apply as broadly as past ones have. Instead, the CDC tied this version to COVID transmission rates, reasoning that a wave of evictions would exacerbate the rapid increase in cases brought on, in part, by the delta variant.
“We encourage Wyoming renters who are behind on rent or who believe they are at risk of eviction to submit a declaration to their landlord, apply for emergency rental assistance and, if necessary, seek help from Legal Aid of Wyoming,” Korin Schmidt, Wyoming Department of Family Services director, said in a statement.
The department is administering Wyoming’s rental assistance program, which is available to tenants who face the prospect of eviction because they can’t afford rent. The state received $180 million for the program, which launched in April.
Teen who died in lake identified
RIVERTON (WNE) — A 15-year-old youth who was found deceased in Morton Lake on July 27 has been identified as Dagon McWhorter.
The teen became the subject of a Fremont County Search and Rescue call July 25 while tubing with other teens in the lake, which is also known as Pilot Butte Reservoir.
Search efforts that Saturday and Sunday were unsuccessful, and sophisticated sonar equipment from the Sublette County Sheriff was deployed July 27 by Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee and local Search and Rescue personnel.
The teen’s body was pulled from the lake just before noon that day.
Fremont County Coroner chief deputy Erin Ivie said the investigation has been undertaken by her office and Lee’s office, and is ongoing.
McWhorter was from Evanston. Scanner traffic on July 25 indicated that he was a resident of the Riverton Group Home for Boys at the time of his death.
Tribe vaccination rate higher than state average
CASPER (WNE) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe has vaccinated 45-50% of tribal members, according to Dr. Paul Ebbert, Chief Medical Officer of Wind River Family & Community Health. Compared to the rest of Wyoming, which has fully inoculated just 37% of the eligible population.
And while Dr. Ebbert’s goal is short of vaccinating 70% of tribal members, he hopes incentives and awareness will push the unvaccinated to begin the process.
“We actually had the most people vaccinated in a month in July than we’ve had since, like February or January,” he said.
Northern Arapaho tribal members can receive up to $100 for getting both scheduled doses of the vaccine, Dr. Ebbert pointed out.
The rise of the delta variant has played a considerable role with the increase of vaccinations. But the almost daily reminders from the tribe’s social media page and attending ceremonies have also played a part.
Tribal leaders like Northern Arapaho Business Chairman Jordan Dresser and medical professionals have created campaigns explaining what vaccination does and its benefits.
“Like the rest of the country, a lot of (tribal members) have questions about the vaccine and what they put in their body,” Dresser said. “We just inform tribal members how it’s going to benefit you in the long, as an extra layer of protection for you, and especially all those who are elderly and with underlying health conditions.”
More complaints against company with Sheridan address
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Another scam emerged this week associated with a commercial registered agent at the 30 N. Gould St. address in Sheridan.
The Better Business Bureau received 31 complaints and seven negative customer reviews regarding Galaxy Line, LLC — developers of at least three diet and exercise-focused mobile applications.
The apps, Workout & Fitness Coach, Diet & Weight Loss Tracker and Step Counter and GPS Walks, are available for download on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, according to a press release from BBB.
Complainants allege a number of concerns related to this company. The majority of customers report downloading a free trial version of a Galaxy Line app and then later being charged $86.99, without notice or consent, for a membership subscription to the app.
Customers further report being unable to cancel their membership, even when attempting to do so prior to the trial period expiring.
Of the 31 complaints submitted, 11 are currently pending. A Galaxy Line representative provided responses to two complaints; however, 18 others have been closed without the business’ response.
“Galaxy Line advertises an address in Sheridan, however, this appears to be a commercial registered agent’s location and is not typically a physical place of business,” the BBB press release said. “BBB has been unable to locate a different address or a phone number for the business.
Because of an article published Nov. 25, 2020, by The Sheridan Press, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Dixie Johnson said state officials are aware of the issue and are working with complaints similar to that of the Galaxy Line business in the Wyoming Attorney General’s office.
Man sentenced to prison in child abuse case
EVANSTON (WNE) — A registered sex offender who was to have no contact with children has been sentenced to 4-10 years of incarceration for child abuse for an incident that occurred in October 2020.
Jacob D. Balli, 23, was on probation for an attempted sexual assault of a minor that occurred in Utah when the 2-year-old child of his girlfriend suffered severe burn injuries necessitating a LifeFlight from Evanston Regional Hospital to the University of Utah burn unit.
According to court documents, Balli and his then girlfriend transported her 2-year-old child to ERH on Oct. 16, 2020, with serious injuries that were suspicious for child abuse.
Evanston Police Department officers were dispatched to the hospital and an affidavit states the child’s “face was burned from eyes to chin.” The child was also missing a patch of hair from their head, had a black eye and also had bruises to the face and ears and abrasions to the back, chest and neck.
In interviews with Balli, he insisted the child had been burned by hot water in the bathtub; however, law enforcement officers informed him the water at the home had been tested and did not reach temperatures hot enough to inflict the type of burns the child had suffered.
Balli was charged with two counts of child abuse, including a count of torture of a child.
Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson-Kallas, the case was scheduled for trial but instead Balli entered a “cold plea” of guilty to one count of child abuse.
Man accused of leaving naked wife at store pleads guilty
GILLETTE (WNE) — A kidnapping charge was reduced to felonious restraint for a Gillette man who allegedly stripped the clothes off his wife and dropped her off at Walmart last fall.
John Jessie Crump, 38, agreed to plead guilty to felonious restraint, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery as part of a plea agreement in which he also agreed to plead guilty to one count of voyeurism.
In the restraint case, Crump and his wife had been to Boot Hill Nightclub on Sept. 12 and had begun to argue on the drive home.
He asked her to pull over about 1.2 miles west of Highway 14-16 on Middle Prong Road. He told her she needed to get out. Initially, she refused, but then agreed to walk home as long as she could get her jacket out of the truck, the affidavit says.
He eventually wrestled her to the ground, pulled her hair and dragged her back toward the truck, which caused a road rash to her back. He ripped off all of her clothes and forced her into the back seat of the truck, according to the affidavit.
He continued to drive to town and when he reached Walmart, he made her get out of the truck. She ran to the front doors, screamed for help and an employee let her in. She grabbed a rug to cover herself and tried to hide in the produce section of the store, the affidavit says.
Man faces fines, prison on animal cruelty charges
RIVERTON (WNE) — Charged with felony cruelty to animals, a 35-year-old Pavillion man could face up to six years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
Cole Littlewhiteman was arrested by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office after videos surfaced depicting him tasing, stomping, kicking, punching, and chain-whipping a horse – according to court documents written July 30 by FSO Lt. John Zerga.
A caller contacted FSO at about 9:06 the morning of July 28, to report that Littlewhiteman, who works at a ranch in Dubois, had been seen abusing horses.
“Some horses you have to be more stern with,” noted the reporting party, “but this was too much.”
Law enforcement received 14 video clips of varying length, showing what Zerga would later write was “torture and torment of the horse in an aggressive manner, causing undue suffering.”
According to descriptions listed in the court affidavit, one video showed Littlewhiteman kicking a horse in the head, then stomping on its head, and punching and slapping its face, saying “(expletive), who’s gonna win?”
Another clip showed LIttlewhiteman delivering drive stuns to a horse’s face and neck while yelling at it.
Footage also depicted Littlewhiteman riding the same horse, using a three-foot chain with a leather strap to hit the horse in the face and right flank area over and over, court documents state.
Littlewhiteman faces three counts of felony cruelty to animals, dating to “on or about July 27.” Each charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
Guide pleads not guilty to hunting charges
PINEDALE (WNE) — Timberline Lodge owner and hunting guide Melanie Peterson pleaded not guilty to 19 charges alleging she violated Wyoming Game and Fish hunting regulations over the past decade.
Peterson, who lives in Daniel and Decatur, Texas, appeared via videoconference Monday, Aug. 9, for her Sublette County Circuit Court arraignment. Her attorney, Joey Darrah of Powell, entered the pleas on her behalf.
The alleged violations resulted from investigation into nonresident hunts Peterson arranged and guided in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, court records show.
Peterson is listed on the Timberline Lodge’s website as a “seasoned guide and outfitter.” She is also known for competing in – and winning – the title of 2018 Extreme Huntress 2018 in an international women’s competition that tests outdoor skills, fitness and marksmanship.
She is charged with seven counts of taking game without a license or during a closed season, two counts of taking a fur-bearing animal without a license and two counts of guiding without a professional license.
As a guide or outfitter, Peterson is also charged with eight counts of failing to report the violations, according to the case filed July 27 in Sublette County Circuit Court.
Penalties recommend jail time and fines – and the first seven require suspensions of hunting privileges for at least five years, according to records.