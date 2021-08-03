Illinois woman charged with disturbing wildlife in Yellowstone
JACKSON (WNE) — After a two-month investigation, Yellowstone National Park rangers believe they have identified the woman who approached and photographed a mother grizzly bear and her cubs during a May 10 incident that ignited social media discourse.
The Carol Stream, Illinois, native had just driven into the park with her family. At Roaring Mountain, three grizzly bears were grazing, and a small crowd of tourists gathered to watch.
Some of those visitors later told park rangers that they advised her to back up, but she ignored them.
As the woman stood just 10 yards from the mother grizzly, snapping photos with her smartphone, the sow made a bluff charge, and one of her cubs scampered into the woods. Investigators determined that the bear came within 15 feet of the woman, who quickly dropped the phone to her side and walked away.
Another visitor filmed the entire encounter from the sunroof of her car, and posted it to Instagram the same day with the caption, “Absolutely INSANE.” The video quickly went viral, with calls to find the woman and permanently ban her from the park. Within days, a park ranger was assigned to investigate.
Two weeks after the incident, the National Park Service posted a screenshot from the video and asked the public for help identifying the woman. According to court documents, “numerous tips were received,” which allowed investigators to track down the suspect through her father’s Facebook account.
The Illinois woman was charged July 20 in the U.S. District Court in Yellowstone with two related counts of disturbing wildlife. She is set to appear in court Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. in Mammoth.
Wyoming Democratic Party staff votes to form union
CASPER (WNE) — The Wyoming Democratic Party staff is unionizing as a part of the IBEW Local 415 union.
Workers handed in their union cards Saturday to Joe Barbuto, the chair of the party, and he voluntarily recognized the union.
“A big part of it is walking the walk,” said Lindsey Hanlon, the deputy communications director and a union member. “It seems appropriate that the Democratic Party is also unionized so we’re showing support not just with our words, but with our actions.”
The union consists of the four members on salary who do not have control over hiring and firing: the communications director, the deputy communications director, the administrative director and the data director.
“As a Democrat, party leader, and union member myself, I’m incredibly glad our staff has taken the steps to organize and offer my full support as they move forward,” Barbuto said in a statement.
Unionization of state Democratic parties is a semi-new trend.
Idaho’s Democratic Party was the first state party to unionize back at the end of 2017. Wyoming will be the 17th state Democratic party to unionize, joining Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire (still in the process), Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.
“We’re unionizing because we think it’s the right thing to do, not because we have any complaints with our employment,” said Nina Hebert, the communications director for the state party. “We’re all happy with our pay and our benefits, but that could change with another chair. The nature of politics is turnover.”
Judge rules confessed killer can’t change his guilty plea
RIVERTON (WNE) –- Having confessed to shooting another man in the head with a rifle, Seth Blackburn will not be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.
Blackburn, who is about 31 years old, pleaded guilty May 21 to the Aug. 5, 2019 murder of Victor Dale Addison. The defendant told the court he’d heard bad things about Addison and suspected Addison was involved in the Aug. 3, 2019, death of Martika Spoonhunter. He also said he “tried to take justice into my own hands, and . . . shot him in the head.”
On July 22, Blackburn filed a motion to withdraw the guilty plea and the confession, claiming his former attorney coerced him into pleading.
United States District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled on July 28 that Blackburn may not withdraw his guilty plea.
“After Seth Blackburn, in the courtroom and under oath, described killing Victor Addison by deliberately shooting him in the head, the court finds his current assertion of innocence to lack all credibility,” wrote Skavdahl. “He has offered no factual evidence, nor has the court found any in its own review of the case… supporting his claim of actual innocence.”
The judge also addressed the claim of coercion by supplying Blackburn’s own May 21 statements that he was not being coerced and was pleading voluntarily.
Blackburn’s sentencing hearing originally was set for July 29 but has been re-set for Aug. 19 at 8:15 a.m. in Skavdahl’s court. Conviction by a jury would have resulted in a mandatory life sentence, rather than the 50-65 years Blackburn agreed to through his guilty plea.
Lovell man sentenced to prison for check fraud
POWELL (WNE) — After passing thousands of dollars worth of bad checks — including some stolen from his mother and grandmother — to businesses around northern Wyoming, a Lovell man is headed back to prison.
Philip K. Mickelson recently received a five- to seven-year sentence for felony counts of check fraud and forgery in Park County.
Mickelson has pleaded guilty to additional felony check fraud-related charges in Campbell and Washakie counties that are expected to tack on an additional three years of supervised probation, which will be served after he’s released from prison.
Charging documents written by investigators in Cody, Worland and Gillette say Mickelson issued more than $14,000 worth of bad or stolen checks between mid-November and mid-January. Most were written on an empty account belonging to Mickelson, but two of the purchases came from checks he stole from his family, charging documents say.
Cody Police Detective Rick Tillery said Mickelson “established a pattern of writing bad checks with Bomgaars Stores across Wyoming,” while doing the same at Ace Hardware stores in Cody and Worland.
Mickelson was sentenced in Park County in June and was ordered to pay $5,592.56 in restitution to the Cody Bomgaars and Ace stores. Meanwhile, he pleaded guilty to forgery in Campbell County last month and has agreed to pay $5,931.02 in restitution to the Bomgaars in Gillette, court records say.
He’s set to be formally sentenced on Sept. 29, but the deal calls for him to receive a five- to seven year prison sentence that will overlap with the one he received in Park County.
While 13 bad checks are detailed in the charging documents, Tillery obtained Citibank records indicating that, between early October and late December, Mickelson bounced a total of 22 checks.