GILLETTE – For four months, Clarice Grekoff kept an important secret from her fiancé.
To keep him in the dark, she told him lie on top of lie on top of lie.
But she had a good reason. For those four months, Grekoff had been planning a surprise wedding for Nick Stolp, who had asked her to marry him nearly three years ago.
It was going to be completely unexpected and beautiful, and Grekoff was going to get the satisfaction of seeing that look on his face when he found out.
And she almost pulled it off.
Almost.
June 26 was a day that many in Grekoff’s and Stolp’s families had been anticipating for a long time.
The couple has been together off and on for the last 14 years. They had two daughters together, then separated. They co-parented for a while and then got back together and had another girl.
They’d been engaged for close to three years. They just never got around to doing the whole wedding thing. At the beginning of 2020, they started to plan a wedding, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and put everything on hold.
Then, on Valentine’s Day this year, Grekoff had a crazy idea. What if she planned her own wedding, keeping her fiancé in the dark the entire time, and surprised him on the day of their nuptials?
“We always try to outdo each other for surprises,” she said. “I was trying to think of a way to beat him at his own game.”
She was trying to top Stolp’s biggest surprise, which was the proposal three years ago. He had her two older daughters make signs that read, “Will you marry Dad?” and surprised her as she came out of the bathroom.
“The girls were bawling already, they couldn’t even say anything. He came around and asked me to marry him,” Grekoff said.
How do you top a proposal like that?
With a surprise wedding, of course.
She didn’t have any doubts, but she had some doubters, which is to be expected with a surprise wedding. Some people worried that he’d say no. Others called it “a horrible idea,” Grekoff said, while someone even said it felt like she was trapping her fiancé into saying yes.
But she was confident.
“If I felt anything was going to go wrong with this, do you think I would’ve done all of this and paid for all of this myself? I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be OK with this happening,” she said before the big day.
After all, he was the one who initially popped the question.
“That’s a pretty big step,” she said.
To pull off a big surprise, you have to get used to lying, or at least stretching the truth just enough, Grekoff said.
“I knew she could pull it off,” said her mom, Brandy McKee. “She can be sneaky.”
While she may be sneaky, she’s not a natural-born liar.
“The crazy thing is, I’m not even a liar,” she said. “I hate lying.”
“Usually she tattles on herself,” Stolp added.
But for someone who calls herself “a horrible liar,” Grekoff adapted quite nicely.
She had it all planned out. On the day of the wedding, Stolp’s friend Mike Summers was going to propose to his girlfriend. Stolp had to chauffeur Summers’ girlfriend around town on a scavenger hunt. To look the part of a chauffeur, Summers took Stolp to YTT Bridal & Formal Wear and got him fitted for a suit.
“I felt bad about having to con Nick a little bit, but it was for a good cause,” Summers said.
The store’s owner played his part well, Summers said, shaking his hand and congratulating Summers.
One day Grekoff straightened her hair, much to Stolp’s surprise. He asked her what she was doing. Unsure of whether he suspected anything, she told him she had an interview.
Another time, she got her makeup done for “a little practice run” before the wedding.
“It didn’t turn out good on his end. He hated it,” she said.
But she told him her friend was going through beauty school and that this could count toward her credit, which “technically wasn’t a lie.”
But after months of stealth planning and just five days before the wedding, she couldn’t keep the secret anymore. Stolp was going to be out of town the rest of the week for work. But she also needed him to sign the marriage license that week. As they were driving to Moorcroft, she finally let it out.
“It was a pretty good surprise, to be honest,” Stolp said. “I did not see any of it coming. She’s very sneaky.”
Grekoff said she would do it all over again and has no regrets. Besides getting to spend the rest of her life with her best friend, she’s looking forward to not having to lie anymore.
“No more lies,” she said. “Unless there’s another surprise that I might come up with later.
“I’m pregnant,” she abruptly added.
That hung in the air, and Stolp and McKee looked at Grekoff, unsure if this was still part of her big ruse.
“I’m joking,” she said quickly. “I’m joking.”