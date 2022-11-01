ITCfromground.jpg

The Wyoming Integrated Test Center in Gillette hosted a UCLA research team that won $7.5 million for developing carbon capture and utilization technology. The testing center is one of two facilities in the United States that provides access to scavenged flu gases from an operating coal plant. Courtesy WITC

CASPER – Wyoming earned international recognition this week for its ongoing efforts to advance carbon capture technology.

The Wyoming Integrated Test Center (ITC) recently became the 15th carbon capture research facility – and the largest in the United States – inducted into the International Test Center Network, a decade-old coalition whose members also represent Europe, Asia and Australia.


