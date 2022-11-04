Coal Creek Mine 1000

Arch Resources’ Coal Creek mine in the Powder River Basin, pictured here in December 2019, is slated for closure in 2022.

CASPER – It’s been a good year for Wyoming coal.

The two major mining companies operating in the state – Arch Resources and Peabody Energy – both announced a second consecutive quarter of substantial profits.


