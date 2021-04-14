Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with higher amounts possible in the northern Laramie Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including Esterbrook, Bordeaux, Federal and Horse Creek. Higher snow totals near 10 inches are possible over the northern Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Friday. Snow will redevelop this evening and overnight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&