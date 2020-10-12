Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SUSTAINED WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * WHERE...EAST PLATTE AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 25 BETWEEN THE COLORADO STATE LINE AND GLENDO, AS WELL AS THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND WHEATLAND. * WHEN...6 AM MDT UNTIL 6 PM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSS WINDS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE A HIGH RISK FOR VEHICLE BLOW OVERS, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 25. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&