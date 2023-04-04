Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant (copy for 4-5-23)

The Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant near Glenrock was originally scheduled for early retirement in 2027. In its latest plan, Rocky Mountain Power said it will close unit three in 2027 and units one and two in 2028, but keep unit four open until 2039.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

CASPER – Wyoming’s largest utility doesn’t see much coal in its future.

By 2030, only two of Rocky Mountain Power’s 11 Wyoming coal-burning units will remain, according to the biennial Integrated Resource Plan it filed Friday with state regulators.

