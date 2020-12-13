MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS - At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, Yellowstone National Park will open to the public for travel by snowcoach and snowmobile.
Between Dec. 15 and mid-March, visitors can travel the park’s interior roads on commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the North, West, East, and South entrances, weather-permitting. Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.
Traditionally, the East Entrance Road to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass) opened Dec. 22 and closed March 1 as conditions allowed.
Earlier this year, Yellowstone sought comments from the public about adjusting the winter operating dates for that segment of road. After evaluating public comments and completing compliance requirements, the park recently made the decision to routinely open the East Entrance on Dec. 15 and close it March 15, weather dependent.
This change aligns operating dates for the East Entrance with other park entrances. The park annually opens roads in mid-December to oversnow travel only. Winter travel ends in mid-March when plowing crews begin to clear a winter’s worth of snow. Roads will start to re-open to automobiles in mid-April.
The one exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana. This road is plowed and open to automobiles all year.
Winter weather is extremely unpredictable and road closures or delays can occur with little or no warning. Come prepared. Carry personal emergency survival equipment and dress appropriately for outside activities in extremely cold weather.
Additionally, the park asks each visitor to recreate responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.
Visitor services will be limited this winter, and dates may be subject to change. Check for updates at Explore in Winter. The following list highlights what visitor services will be available and when they will open:
Canyon Village
- Lobby and restrooms only at the Canyon Visitor Education Center – Dec. 15
Old Faithful
- Geyser Grill and Bear Den Gift Shop - Dec. 15
- Restrooms only at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center - Dec. 15
- Old Faithful Visitor Education Center - TBD
Mammoth Hot Springs
- Mammoth Hotel & Cabins, Mammoth Hotel Map Room Barista/Bar, Dining Room, Mammoth Gift Shop and Ski Shop - Dec. 15
- Mammoth General Store, medical clinic, campground, and post office - Open year-round
- Albright Visitor Center - TBD
Service Stations
- 24-hour gasoline pumps at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village and Old Faithful - Open year-round
- Warming huts at Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek, Madison, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, and West Thumb will provide shelter. Food, restrooms, and water will be available at some huts. All warming huts, except Mammoth Hot Springs, will open on Dec. 15. Mammoth Hot Springs will open on Dec. 16.
Plan ahead for your winter adventure. Visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yell or download Yellowstone's App. In addition to unique winter travel opportunities, Yellowstone also offers a variety of activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.