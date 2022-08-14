CHEYENNE – The owners of newly rebranded and relocated Funky Monkey Rescued Treasures thrift store are planning to go the extra mile when it comes to their local impact.

Five months ago, co-owner Lowell Harp was climbing a stepladder to trim the canopy shrouding the roof of Collectible and Thrift, the original thrift store location on Cleveland Avenue that he ran with partner Tori Wilder. The space was too small, too obscure, and when the opportunity arose to open a warehouse of antiques in May, they seized the moment.

