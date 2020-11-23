CHEYENNE - Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 56.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.79 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.55, a difference of 76 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.10 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 49.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week, a sign of how the coronavirus has sapped demand for the majority of the year. Between now and the end of the year, we aren't likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years, but as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so motorists take heed that today's prices may not hold for much longer."