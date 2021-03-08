CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday that Wyoming will remove its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16 – a decision that was made in conjunction with State Health Officer Alexia Harrist.
In a news release Monday, Gordon cited the state’s continually improving health metrics, the decline in hospitalizations and the increase in the number of vulnerable residents who received the vaccine as key factors in the decision. He also added that more significant changes to the health orders will be announced later this week.
Still, he encouraged Wyoming residents to continue wearing face masks in public settings.
“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in the release. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”
This week, for the first time since September – when the state saw an explosive COVID-19 outbreak – Wyoming’s active coronavirus cases dropped below 500. Additionally, nearly 100,000 first vaccine doses have been administered, and 19% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Wyoming ranks 17th for U.S. states in the percent of the population that has received a vaccine, according to the New York Times.
Whether the lifted restrictions will lead to an increase in cases will depend on the actions of Wyomingites, Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said, though she noted that the increase in vaccinated residents should help that cause.
“While these decisions will change what is contained within the statewide public health orders, they do not change our recommendations, which will continue to include wearing masks in public settings and common sense physical distancing,” Deti said in an email to the WTE.
Cheyenne and Laramie County Health Department Director Kathy Emmons added that she is “cautiously optimistic” that cases will stay at a manageable level in Laramie County, as they continue working toward vaccinating the community. She also asked residents to continue the safety measures they’ve been following, as to not move backwards with COVID-19 transmission.
“Even though it's not mandatory, it's highly recommended that people continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and have good hand hygiene, stay home if they're sick,” Emmons said. “Because we know the virus is still out there; it didn't go away just because we're changing the public health orders. So we need to be smart.”
At the start of November, weeks before the statewide mask order went into effect, the Cheyenne and Laramie County Health Department implemented a mask mandate of its own in Laramie County. Emmons said the department does not plan to take such action again, and will instead follow the state orders.
With the state orders – even though all restrictions will be lifted on bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms – the face covering protocol will remain in place in K-12 schools as a safety measure to ensure that classroom learning and all student activities can continue to occur safely.
“With this approach, we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring,” Gordon said in the release. (No vaccines in the U.S. have been approved for kids age 16 and younger.)
But even as more and more residents receive their COVID-19 vaccines, health officials say residents should stay vigilant.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s newly released guidance for folks who are vaccinated, wearing a mask in public is still recommended, both for those who are vaccinated and those who are not.
That guidance says people who are fully vaccinated can safely see other vaccinated people indoors with no masks. But a vaccinated person should still wear a mask and maintain a safe social distance when seeing an unvaccinated person indoors.
Just as with the early days of COVID-19, much is still unknown about how vaccinated people can carry and spread COVID-19 and how effective the vaccine is against different global strains.
According to the CDC, health precautions are still necessary because, “The risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus. Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others.”
The CDC will update its guidance as scientists and healthcare professionals learn more about the spread of COVID-19 from vaccinated people.