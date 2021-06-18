CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that up to $6.5 million of remaining CARES Act funds will be used to fund capacity expansion at Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites. This will expand opportunities for people to spend time outside in the state, boost tourism and address overcrowding caused by COVID-19, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The funds will be utilized to provide 18% more overnight camping capacity to visitors and the traveling public, reflecting a significant increase in demand Wyoming State Parks saw in 2020. A portion of the funds will also be used to expand day-use amenities such as additional day use areas, picnic shelters, and parking.
State Parks saw a 36% increase in visitation in 2020, which translated to more than 1.4 million additional visitors to state parks, exceeding capacity limits at most sites.
Wyoming State Parks produce an annual economic impact of approximately $1.5 billion, according to the preliminary draft of an economic impact study from the University of Wyoming. The increase in visitation seen last year is expected to continue in 2021 based on this season’s campsite reservation bookings.
State Parks Director Darin Westby emphasized that the additional campsites and day-use expansion amenities will be added quickly to the system to provide additional opportunities to visitors this summer. These facilities may initially be temporary, but will continue to be improved as additional funds become available.
For more information on Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites, visit https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php