CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming state flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Goshen County from sunrise to sunset on Jan. 7 in honor and memory of Jack Van Mark.
Mr. Van Mark served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1961-1965. He passed away December 23.
Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming state flag and only at two locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in Goshen County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.