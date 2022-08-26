Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations, 9 a.m., Central Wyoming College, Intertribal Center, Wind River Room, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Subcommittee on Manual of Legislative Procedures Updates, online only. Public comment taken at Room W110, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Natural Resource Funding Committee, 11:30 a.m., Hot Springs County Museum, Conference Room 700, Broadway St.,Thermopolis.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 1:30 p.m., Hot Springs County Commissioners Building, Government Annex Meeting Room, 117 N. 4th St., Thermopolis. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Hot Springs County Commissioners Building, Government Annex Meeting Room, 117 N. 4th St., Thermopolis. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Air Transportation Liaison Committee, 8 a.m., Snow King, Grand Room, Main Hotel, 400 E. Snow King Ave., Jackson.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Central Wyoming College, HS 100, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee Property Tax Working Group, 8:30 a.m., via Zoom. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands, and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Central Wyoming College, HS 100, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.