Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Federal Natural Re- source Management Committee, 8 a.m. In person from the State Capitol Complex, Room W110, 200 W. 24th St., Cheyenne, or online with an oppor-tunity to register for comment before the meeting. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Community College Funding, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream the virtual meeting at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using the event number 920 6154 2535 and password 0013975530.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, 9 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.