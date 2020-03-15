Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 104.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., Timothy E. Wilson Administration/Engineering Building, 2416 Snyder Ave., first-floor conference room.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Storey Gym Board Room, 2811 House Ave.
Pine Bluffs Town Council, 7 p.m., 220 Main St., Pine Bluffs.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 104.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St., Auditorium B.
Laramie County Commission, 3:30 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Suite 310.
Thursday
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Board, 3 p.m., Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St., second-floor boardroom.