Monday
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 5 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular board meeting.Board members and staff will meet in person in the boardroom. The public is invited to attend the meeting via Zoom at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/96737957269, or they can tune in to the district’s YouTube Channel, where it will be livestreamed.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. The meeting is limited to 100 guests, but residents can continue to participate virtually by streaming at cheyennecity.org/ecm or calling in to 669-900-6833 using event number 950 5051 7855 and password 8261926261.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Burns Junior-Senior High School.
Tuesday
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 8 a.m. Stream at Meet.google.com/ocn-opui-obe or call in to 929-324-9928 using PIN number 115045965.
66th Wyoming Legislature general session convenes, 12 p.m. Stream on the state’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/wyolegsession. Gov. Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State address at 2 p.m.
Wyoming Bean Commission, 3 p.m. Call in to 408-638-0968 using meeting number 863 5735 1621 and password 695028.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CHPB112 or call in to 301-715-8592 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 and passcode 42436050.
Wednesday
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 8 a.m. Stream at Meet.google.com/ocn-opui-obe or call in to 929-324-9928 using PIN number 115045965.
Cheyenne City Council work session on fiscal year 2020 audit, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using event number 942 5472 4638 and password 4861698640.
Thursday
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRAboard114 or call in to 669-900-6833 using access code 821 3442 5512 and password 682 331.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.