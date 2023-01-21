Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, 3 p.m., Emerson Building, 2001 Capitol Ave. #128; online at meet.google.com/pux-gftg-ghq; or dial 240-514-8070, PIN: 448 038 661#.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., board room of Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave., or via online Zoom. Visit laramie1.org for login information.
Laramie County Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd, second-floor board room, and online via Zoom: tinyurl.com/lcjpb-1-24-23.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission videoconference meeting, 1:30 p.m., tinyurl.com/wyo-aeronautics-1-24-23. Or call the commission secretary at 307-777-4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.
Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Coneflower Room, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
State Building Commission, 8 a.m., Capitol Extension Conference Center Auditorium, Capitol Building Extension, and online via Zoom. Visit stateconstruction.wyo.gov/construction-management/state-building-commission for login information.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
