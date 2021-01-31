Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2JVdCpE3SuG4ZmvLfJUpPw.
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p7H3KHR9Tly3q3FjuIpa4w.
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee, 8:15 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gp2qx1okRDCIq-hLiATIAA.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HzIsrx3_Tl2xu1SYZy9JMg.
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 11 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cgILJIkLSqOxRtoCdYx9-w.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 979 7665 7542 and password 5332249780.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Appropriations Committee, Noon recess Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Tm-X37WvQJm4UeTta4YesA.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, upon noon recess. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SdbRQijGSAu03isTU1zMAQ.
Wyoming Legislature’s House Education Committee, noon. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e0WZ5tuYQL6_eHlV5qoz0g.
Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, upon adjournment. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed via wyoleg.gov and those wishing to testify can register at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wpmyz6plTqWM8df4wv7q8g.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 954 4823 7124 and password 8086193574.
Downtown Development Authority Board meeting to vote on strategic plan, 1 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/DDAstratgicplanvote using meeting number 873 9012 6384 and passcode 635208.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Stream live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2jiHuOj00Ac22tb08 TbTWQ