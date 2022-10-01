Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, budget work session, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees Work Session, 5 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation, 8:30 a.m., W110 of the State Capitol Building, 200 W. 24th St., online only except for public comment. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Community College Commission, 1:30 p.m., Gillette Community College District Technical Education Center, 3251 S R-J Road, Gillette, and online. Zoom link can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87238120062, or call in at 669-444-9171 or 669-900-6833.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Thursday
Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board, 8 a.m., Capitol Complex Auditorium of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. For online access, go to https://lands.wyo.gov/boards/state-loan-and-investment-board.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m., W006 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Community College Commission, 8:30 a.m., Gillette Community College District Technical Education Center, 3251 S R-J Road, Gillette, and online. Zoom link can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87238120062, or call in at 669-444-9171 or 669-900-6833.
Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., Zoom only. https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-urban-renewal, Meeting ID: 885 8466 1400, Passcode: 537377
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m., W006 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.