Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 970 1800 8155 and password 3788519480.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Audit Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/cheyennehpb1013 or call in to 346-248-7799 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 and password 42436050.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council, 1:30 p.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/airportboard1015 or call in to 669-900-6833 using access code 876 3614 7257 and password 269 411.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Community College Funding, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website, wyoleg.gov.