Monday
Wyoming State Board of Education, 9 a.m., Room UU3222 of the University of Wyoming – Casper Campus, 125 College Drive #163, Casper, and online. For access, go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ju-6G1JvRj6rBUS_W_2ucg.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Professional Teaching Standards Board, 3 p.m., online. Video call link: https://meet.google.com/upi-ngfx-xgf, or dial: (US) +1 408-909-0854 PIN: 498 419 389#.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations, 8 a.m., Room 506 in the Coe Library of the University of Wyoming, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Public Health Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department conference room, 100 Central Ave.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m., via videoconference. To join the meeting, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website at https://tinyurl.com/aeronautics-mtg-10-18-22 and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at 307-777-4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 633-4422.
Wednesday
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Petersen Board Room, Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Little America Conference Room of the Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, 8:30 a.m., Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, University of Wyoming, 222 S. 22nd St., Laramie, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Audit Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W110 of the Wyoming Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.