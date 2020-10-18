Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Broadband Task Force, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 962 3570 8661 and password 8983548380.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m. Call in to 563-999-2090 using access code 842032.
Cheyenne City Council special meeting on CARES Act funding, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Information to access the online zoom meeting will be posted on the Board of Trustees webpage at https://www.laramie1.org/new- board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Police Department public meeting on truck size and weight limits, 10 a.m., Cheyenne Public Safety Center, Community Room, 415 W. 18th St.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, noon. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 948 8293 7233 and password 0500505890.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon. For the Zoom link, contact the health department at 307-633-4000.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon. A link to the Zoom meeting can be accessed by contacting the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
Thursday
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m.. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.