Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Management Council, 8:30 a.m., Room E202 of the Historic Supreme Court Chamber, State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday. * WIND...Southwest 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Wyoming Legislature's Management Council, 8:30 a.m., Room E202 of the Historic Supreme Court Chamber, State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Public Service Commission, 9 a.m., Suite 3000, 2515 Warren Ave., and online. Join meeting online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89001104253.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., online via Google Meet. Join meeting at meet.google.com/tyu-hmte-xbp, or call 1-971-915-3428, PIN: 672 722 850#.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. Livestream information available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm and on the city’s Facebook page.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-edjpb.
State Building Commission, 8 a.m., Room E005 of the Capitol Building Extension, and online via Zoom. Watch online at https://tinyurl.com/5td4hv8s.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W110 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m., Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Wyoming Air National Guard Base Resolution Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. To RSVP for the meeting, contact kellie.koenig@jacobs.com, colter.rieke@us.af.mil, or call 307-772-6427
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Dr., Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Public Safety Commission, 1:30 p.m., online via Zoom. Call 307-777-4105 for online meeting information.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Dr., Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.