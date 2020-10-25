Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov" target="_blank">wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov. There will also be an opportunity to comment in person, if desired, from Room W113 in the Capitol.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm using password CC10262020 or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 921 8649 1810 and password 6146291912.
Tuesday
Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/LCJPB1027 or call into 346-248-7799.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov. There will also be an opportunity to comment in person, if desired, from Room W113 in the Capitol.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health special meeting on a mask mandate, 12 p.m. For meeting information, call the health department at 307-633-4000.
Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/LClibrary1027 using meeting number 880 9578 2711 and password 525131.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Join the virtual meeting via Zoom; the link will be posted on the college’s website at a later date.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, 7:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.