Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8 a.m., Room W113 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8 a.m., Room W113 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Water Committee, 1:30 p.m., Round House Conference Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 633-4422.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 7:30 a.m., Room W113 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Workforce Development Council, 1 p.m., Casper College Gateway Center, 1910 Lisco Drive, Casper, and online. Information about joining the meeting virtually is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m., Round House Conference Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Dr., Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
State Loan and Investment Board, 8 a.m., Capitol Complex Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Zoom information can be accessed at https://lands.wyo.gov/boards/state-loan-and-investment-board.
Wyoming Workforce Development Council, 8 a.m., Casper College Gateway Center, 1910 Lisco Dr., Casper, and online. Information about joining the meeting virtually is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m., Round House Conference Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Dr., Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
School Facilities Commission, 8:30 a.m., virtual. Meeting can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/mry6h24w, by calling +1 402-624-0318 and entering the following PIN: 824 291 205#.
Wyoming Certified Real Estate Appraiser Board, 9 a.m., Suite H of the Real Estate Commission and Certified Appraiser Board Office, 2617 E. Lincolnway.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, 8:30 a.m., Public Meeting Room 6 (W006) of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.