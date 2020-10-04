Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm, or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 989 8115 7094 and password 5768420094.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Join the meeting at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/96357964838 or watch it live on the district’s YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/y7ck9r8d.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm, or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 912 6342 4197 and password 9764643144.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming State Building Commission, 8 a.m., Public Meeting Room 5, Capitol Extension Conference Center. The meeting can also be accessed virtually via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/yy267e55.
Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Public Safety Communications Commission, 10 a.m. Call 307-777-4015 for the Zoom link.
Friday
Wyoming Water Development Commission, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Water Development Office Conference Room, 6920 Yellowtail Road.