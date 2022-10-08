Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m., Conference Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee and Joint Appropriations Committee, 1 p.m., Conference Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High School, 502 Maple St., Pine Bluffs.
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources and Markers Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., virtual. Join the meeting via Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/pyx-brzv-gmt, or dial +1 601-526-302, PIN: 842 915 434#.
Wyoming Air Quality Advisory Board, 1 p.m., Public Meeting Room 1 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. To access the meeting in-person or virtually, register at https://deq-wyoming-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vc-iqqTsuGtWy6Vk5bIQjlrzNSCk2gUzA.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
State Building Commission, 8 a.m., State Capitol Extension, 200 W. 24th St., and online at https://tinyurl.com/wyo-state-building-commission.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process, 1:30 p.m., W110 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, 8:30 a.m., W006 of the State Capitol Extension, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., Conference Room of the Airport Terminal, 4020 Airport Parkway.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online.
