Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 922 9160 8395 and password 6469391234.
Wyoming State Building Commission, 2 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and can be accessed at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82971162604?pwd=dDlLa EpuNU1PenFyckRRS0Q3dmpMZz09#success.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 935 4044 0261 and password 1662525665.
Wednesday
Wyoming’s Tomorrow Task Force, 8:30 a.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 1:30 p.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 8 a.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, 8:30 a.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 9 a.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.