Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov" target="_blank">wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State & Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually and in person. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov. For those interested in attending in person, the meeting location will be at the Wyoming State Capitol in extension room W53/54.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Information and links to access the virtual meeting can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne City Council Work Session, 12:15 p.m. Information and links to access the virtual meeting can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming State Records Committee, 1:30 p.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed via the following link: meet.google.com/sxc-jbwb-ttf.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities Board, 3 p.m. Call in to 563-999-2090 using access code 148653.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Join the Zoom meeting at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/98645289323.
Tuesday
Wyoming Retirement System Board, 8 a.m. A public comment page and a live audio stream of the virtual meeting will be made available on the Wyoming Retirement System’s homepage at https://retirement.wyo.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State & Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually and in person. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov. For those interested in attending in person, the meeting location will be at the Wyoming State Capitol in extension room W53/54.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, Noon Information and links to access the virtual meeting can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Livestream and other materials for the meeting can be accessed via the county’s website at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Retirement System board meeting, 8 a.m. A public comment page and a live audio stream of the virtual meeting will be made available on the Wyoming Retirement System’s homepage at https://retirement.wyo.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Laramie Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. A link to the Zoom meeting will be provided at a later date on lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
State Board of Education, 9 a.m. Register for the webinar at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AZ_3BsSJQG-e_MRy3Zv56w
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.