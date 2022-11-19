Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee, 8 a.m., Room W006 of the Capitol Extension, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 10 a.m., online. Attend via Google Meet at meet.google.com/fzs-rvie-uif, or by phone at 1-240-763-0078, PIN: 186 465 748#.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m., in person at Jonah Bank, 205 Storey Blvd., second-floor board room, and via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/wd92uz5t.
Wyoming Bean Commission, 9 a.m., online. For an agenda and Zoom access, visit http://agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/ts/wyoming-bean-commission.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
