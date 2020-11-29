Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming State Building Commission, 3 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/sbc1130.
Cheyenne City Council work session on potential sixth-penny sales tax projects, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 346-248-7799 using meeting number 918 9083 1306 and password 6168334501.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board, 10 a.m. Find streaming information at www.wyadmb.com/.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Laramie County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/library1201.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, 9 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Committee, 10:30 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/revolvingloan1202 using meeting number 948 4863 8372 and password 873999, or call in to 301-715-8592 using the same meeting number and password.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting can be accessed on the board’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCryzxQDc5S5 Y9DRtqo0mscw