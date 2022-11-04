...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments, 8:30 a.m., Conference Room 3024 of the Thyra Thompson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees work session, 5 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board, 10 a.m. via Zoom. Meeting can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/mr3sj3bj, or with the Meeting ID: 845 8347 9886, and Passcode: 957801.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room E202, Historic Supreme Court Chamber of the State Capitol Building, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Board, 9 a.m., Room 217 of the Casper College Strausner Hall Student Center, 325 College Dr., Casper, and online. Meeting can be accessed at meet.google.com/wyd-viwm-rygm, or at 650-590-9723, PIN: 746 973 148#.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., Conference Room of the Airport Terminal, 4020 Airport Parkway.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Friday
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Board, 9 a.m., Room 217 of the Casper College Strausner Hall Student Center, 325 College Dr., Casper, and online. Meeting can be accessed at meet.google.com/ror-mhsm-pko, or at 650-590-9723, PIN: 746 973 148#.