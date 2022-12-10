Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m., by Zoom only. Log in at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenne-hpb; Meeting ID: 863 7640 7097; Passcode: Historic.
Wednesday
University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, executive session begins at 7:30 a.m., public session at 9:15 a.m., Old Main Boardroom, 206, Laramie, and online. Livestream available at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/trusteesdec/.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m., Wyoming Game and Fish Department Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd., and online. Zoom access available at https://tinyurl.com/57fmtd99.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 8:30 a.m., Wyoming Department of Transportation Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd., and online. To join the meeting, go to https://tinyurl.com/ye3xfdas.
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors, work session, 1 p.m., virtual. The public is invited to join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/295704768#success; however, no public comment will be taken during the meeting.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors, 8 a.m., virtual. Join the meeting at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting, or by calling 669-900-6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted).
Land Quality Advisory Board, 10 a.m., video conference call. To participate in the meeting, contact Craig Hults at 307-777-7066 or craig.hults@wyo.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., Conference Room of the Airport Terminal, 4020 Airport Pkwy.
Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the state Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.