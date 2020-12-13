Monday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 926 0895 1105 and password 4222087885.

Tuesday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m. Find streaming information at tinyurl.com/WYaeronautics.

Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Wednesday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature’s Management Audit Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Thursday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online with an opportunity to comment in person, if desired, from the State Capitol Complex, Room W53/54, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m. Find streaming information at tinyurl.com/WYtransportation.

Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRAboard1217 or call in to 669-900-6833 using access code 826 5453 0904 and password 801 382.

Friday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online with an opportunity to comment in person, if desired, from the State Capitol Complex, Room W53/54, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

