Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 926 0895 1105 and password 4222087885.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m. Find streaming information at tinyurl.com/WYaeronautics.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Audit Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online with an opportunity to comment in person, if desired, from the State Capitol Complex, Room W53/54, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m. Find streaming information at tinyurl.com/WYtransportation.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRAboard1217 or call in to 669-900-6833 using access code 826 5453 0904 and password 801 382.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online with an opportunity to comment in person, if desired, from the State Capitol Complex, Room W53/54, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.