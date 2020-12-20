Monday
City of Cheyenne Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the city’s website at http://www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Meeting can be accessed by calling 669-900-6833 and entering the event number 948 7981 0432 and password 4559895739.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, 1 p.m., Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3:30 p.m., Livestream of the meeting can be accessed by calling the number 563-999-2090 and using the access code 369745.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, 8:30 a.m., Virtual only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
City of Cheyenne Public Services Committee, Noon. Livestream of the virtual meeting can be accessed via the city’s website at http://www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. The meeting can also be accessed by calling 669-900-6833 and entering event number 958 2715 6504 and password 7129015270.