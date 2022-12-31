Monday
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and the Interstate 80 Summit eastward across Laramie County. This includes the cities of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne City Council Sine Die and regular meeting, 12 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Downtown Development Authority meeting with city officials, 3 p.m., Room 310 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, 2 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne City Council Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority Board, 10 a.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees retreat, 12 p.m., Room 128 of the College Community Center, 1400 E. College Drive, and online. The meeting agenda and broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.