Monday
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, work session, 5 p.m., 2811 House Ave.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53#.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m., teleconference via Google Meet. Access to the meeting available at https://meet.google.com/fyz-bptf-bnr.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W110 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Capitol Interpretative Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee, 3 p.m., Room W113 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Pine Bluffs Junior-Senior High, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 633-4422.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m., Room E301 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.
