Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 931 4631 6969 and password 4719047535.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Natural Resource Funding Committee, 8:30 a.m.. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 930 0566 7889 and password 6898097789.
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m. Stream at meet.google.com/wem-dbmg-qch or call in to 515-585-0139 using PIN number 718117.
Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/HPB1208 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 or call in to 301-715-8592 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 and password 42436050.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Water Development Commission, 8:30 a.m. Stream at http://wwdc.state.wy.us/.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.