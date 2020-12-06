Monday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 931 4631 6969 and password 4719047535.

Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Tuesday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature’s Select Natural Resource Funding Committee, 8:30 a.m.. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 930 0566 7889 and password 6898097789.

Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m. Stream at meet.google.com/wem-dbmg-qch or call in to 515-585-0139 using PIN number 718117.

Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/HPB1208 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 or call in to 301-715-8592 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 and password 42436050.

Wednesday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Thursday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Water Development Commission, 8:30 a.m. Stream at http://wwdc.state.wy.us/.

Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Friday

Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, 8 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream of the meeting will be available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.

