Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm, or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 977 7917 6087 and password 3656343288.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, 12 p.m. Stream on the department’s Facebook page.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m. Contact the commission secretary at 307-777-3951 for streaming details.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m. Call in to 563-999-2090 using password 852147.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyenne city.org/ecm, or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 917 6753 6558 and password 1700591815.
Thursday
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m. Video conference only. The meeting can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/ 1la7b4qk.
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Board, 3 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/DDA0218 using meeting number 899 1421 2107.