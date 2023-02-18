Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health Board of Health, 12 p.m., Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Meeting Room C, 214 E. 23rd St.
Wyoming Workforce Development Council work session with the Wyoming Business Council, 1-3 p.m., Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 5221 Yellowstone Road, or virtually via Zoom. Information about joining the meeting, as well as the full agenda is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online via Zoom by going to cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors quarterly meeting, 8 a.m., Laramie County Community College Center for Conferences and Institutes, Room 130, 1400 E. College Drive.
Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board, 10 a.m., Room 461, Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave., and online via meet.google.com/hdz-ggxt-hog or 1-513-818-1684, PIN: 281 250 026#
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Wyoming Workforce Development Council quarterly meeting, 1-5 p.m., Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 5221 Yellowstone Road, or virtually via Zoom. Information about joining the meeting, as well as the full agenda is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.
Wyoming Board of Agriculture, 9 a.m., 2219 Carey Ave. and online via Zoom. A full agenda for the meeting with Zoom call in information can be found at agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.
Wyoming Workforce Development Council work session with the Wyoming Business Council, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 5221 Yellowstone Road, or virtually via Zoom. Information about joining the meeting, as well as the full agenda is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 10:30 a.m., Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave.
Wyoming Arts Council board, 1 p.m., Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
State Board of Education, 9 a.m., Wyoming State Capitol auditorium and online by registering at edu.wyoming.gov/board.
Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, 9 a.m., Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave.
Wyoming Arts Council board, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
