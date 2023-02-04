Monday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are expected during the early to mid afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
Special meeting of the Cheyenne governing body, 12 p.m., council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., board room of Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave., or via online Zoom. Visit laramie1.org for login information.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Visit Cheyenne/Downtown Development Authority Board, 11:30 a.m., Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St., second-floor boardroom.
Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom. Call 307-777-4105 for access information.
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole meeting, 7 p.m., Albin Elementary, 454 Fifth Ave., Albin.
Wyoming Certified Real Estate Appraiser Board, 9 a.m., Real Estate Commission and Certified Appraiser Board office, 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite H.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 3 p.m., Airport Administration conference room, 1401 Parkway, Suite 305.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St.
