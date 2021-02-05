Monday
State Building Commission work session on the Capitol Complex Master Plan, 10 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/SBC0208.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 959 7939 0448 and password 57634367.
Tuesday
Wyoming State Board of Nursing, 1 p.m. Stream at meet.google.com/ypr-tkgw-ztd or call in to 252-923-3177 using PIN 829682623.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, 6 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CHPB0209 or call in to 301-715-8592 using meeting number 916 2845 0279 and password 42436050.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Committee on Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources for an annual forest health update, 1 p.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/CRAboard211 or call in to 669-900-6833 using meeting number 879 0487 9375 and password 535 572.
Laramie County Planning Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.