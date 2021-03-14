Editor’s note: For information about all legislative meetings taking place during the ongoing general session of the 66th Wyoming Legislature, including links to livestreams and to register to provide comment during committee meetings, go online to wyoleg.gov.
Monday
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 945 2207 7206 and password 1763507872.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities Board, 3 p.m., Find streaming information at cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 989 9801 2641 and password 8663799734.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, 12 p.m. Stream on Facebook Live at https://tinyurl.com/clchdfacebook.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Board of Agriculture, 8 a.m. Find streaming information at agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 4 p.m., to hear the results of WYDOT’s FY 20 Financial and Compliance Audit. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/xr3jp2w4 using meeting ID 853 7972 6821 and pass code 920260.
Thursday
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/4ks274k5 using meeting ID 821 8496 5814 and pass code 969039.
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Board, 3 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/DDAboard318 using meeting number 865 7817 2388.
Friday
Wyoming Water Development Commission, 8:30 a.m., 6920 Yellowtail Road, Cheyenne. Zoom link available for those who wish to attend virtually; go online to https://wwdc.state.wy.us/.